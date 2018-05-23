Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits solo homer in win
Gordon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win against the Cardinals.
In addition to the solo jack, Gordon smacked a pair of singles for his third three-hit game of the season. The 34-year-old was in the midst of an 0-for-14 slump with seven strikeouts, so Tuesday's showing was a much needed bounce-back effort. Despite the recent slide, Gordon is slashing .262/.323/.393 -- a significant upgrade over his past two seasons.
More News
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Collects four hits Tuesday•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Drives in three in Saturday's nightcap•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Activated from DL•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Could be back Tuesday•
-
Royals' Alex Gordon: Begins rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart