Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits solo homer in win

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win against the Cardinals.

In addition to the solo jack, Gordon smacked a pair of singles for his third three-hit game of the season. The 34-year-old was in the midst of an 0-for-14 slump with seven strikeouts, so Tuesday's showing was a much needed bounce-back effort. Despite the recent slide, Gordon is slashing .262/.323/.393 -- a significant upgrade over his past two seasons.