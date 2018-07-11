Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits two-run home run

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Gordon clubbed a two-run shot -- his sixth of the year -- in the ninth inning off reliever Addison Reed. Gordon has registered a hit in five of his last six games, but hadn't recorded a home run or an RBI in his previous 23 games. Overall the outfielder is hitting .251/.329/.355 with nine doubles, 17 RBI, 26 runs and five stolen bases on the year.