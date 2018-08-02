Royals' Alex Gordon: Homers, drives in four
Gordon went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Gordon put the Royals ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the third, then later put the finishing touches on a 10-run night for Kansas City with a two-run homer. The 34-year-old hit just .203 in July, but he's strung together three multi-hit showings over his last four starts to raise his slash line on the year to .243/.315/.355.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...