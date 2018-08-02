Royals' Alex Gordon: Homers, drives in four

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Gordon put the Royals ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the third, then later put the finishing touches on a 10-run night for Kansas City with a two-run homer. The 34-year-old hit just .203 in July, but he's strung together three multi-hit showings over his last four starts to raise his slash line on the year to .243/.315/.355.