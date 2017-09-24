Play

Royals' Alex Gordon: Homers in win

Gordon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Saturday's win over the White Sox.

It's been a disastrous season for the veteran, but Gordon has found a groove over the final weeks of the season. He entered Saturday's game with a .281/.343/.500 slash line in September and is now up to four homers, eight RBI and 14 runs through 22 games this month.

