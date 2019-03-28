Royals' Alex Gordon: In Opening Day lineup

Gordon (calf) is in the lineup for the Royals' Opening Day matchup with the White Sox.

Gordon missed the Royals' last couple spring games due to a sore calf, but manager Ned Yost expected him to be in the Opening Day lineup, and it turns out he will do just that. Gordon will man left field and hit third against White Sox starter Carlos Rodon.

