Royals' Alex Gordon: Keeps raking in loss

Gordon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

The 35-year-old continues to enjoy a renaissance in the early going. Gordon's now slashing .313/.392/.602 through 22 games with five homers and 21 RBI -- an RBI total he didn't reach until Aug. 1 last year.

