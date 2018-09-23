Royals' Alex Gordon: Lines laser for homer

Gordon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

His laser left the yard quickly as he pulled a down-and-in breaking pitch from right-hander Jordan Zimmermann over the right-field fence. Prior to Saturday's action, Gordon had put together a .295 average with seven doubles and 14 RBI in 16 games since moving to the three hole, per the game broadcast. The 34-year-old's season-long .246/.327/.371 slash (with 12 homers and 51 RBI) doesn't look all that impressive overall, but he's scorched opposing pitching lately to elevate it to that level and should remain in most fantasy lineups while he's on a tear.

