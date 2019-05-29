Royals' Alex Gordon: Lone offensive spark in loss

Gordon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

His first-inning blast off Lucas Giolito got the night started on the right foot for the Royals, but they managed only one other hit the rest of the way. Gordon's slowed down in May, hitting only .247 (21-for-85) through 23 games, but he still has four homers, three steals, 14 runs and 15 RBI on the month.

