Play

Royals' Alex Gordon: Maintains 'starter' status

Manager Ned Yost announced that Gordon (.200/.288/.290) being absence from Thursday's lineup was only to give the outfielder rest, and was not a benching because of poor play, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Despite the veteran's increased absences from starting lineups recently, Yost insists Gordon remains a starter. Everyday at-bats give him limited value in deeper formats, but the outfielder's performance doesn't warrant a role in mixed formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast