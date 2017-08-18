Royals' Alex Gordon: Maintains starting status

Manager Ned Yost announced that Gordon's absence from Thursday's lineup was only to give the outfielder a rest, and was not a benching because of poor play, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Despite the veteran's .200/.288/.290 slash line and increased absences from starting lineups recently, Yost insists Gordon remains a starter. Everyday at-bats give him limited fantasy value in deeper formats, but the outfielder's performance doesn't warrant a role in mixed formats.