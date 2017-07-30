Royals' Alex Gordon: May get more frequent days off
Gordon could see more off-days over the rest of the season, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Royals now have a surplus of outfielders with Melky Cabrera joining the fray Monday, and although Cabrera is expected to primarily play right field, the newly acquired outfielder's primary position is left field. This, paired with Jorge Bonifacio's strong showing as the primary right fielder, could lead to Gordon riding the bench more frequently if eh isn't able to pick things up at the plate. The veteran outfielder is batting just .201 on the season and .231 since the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see him squeezed out of the lineup despite his stellar defense.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...