Royals' Alex Gordon: May get more frequent days off

Gordon could see more off-days over the rest of the season, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals now have a surplus of outfielders with Melky Cabrera joining the fray Monday, and although Cabrera is expected to primarily play right field, the newly acquired outfielder's primary position is left field. This, paired with Jorge Bonifacio's strong showing as the primary right fielder, could lead to Gordon riding the bench more frequently if eh isn't able to pick things up at the plate. The veteran outfielder is batting just .201 on the season and .231 since the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see him squeezed out of the lineup despite his stellar defense.