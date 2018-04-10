Royals' Alex Gordon: May miss two weeks
Gordon could miss up to two weeks due to a left hip labral tear, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Gordon was placed on the disabled list Tuesday and is in line to miss at least 10 days to the injury. The tentative plan is for him to be evaluated again in five days, at which point information regarding his progress should become available. Until he's back at full health, look for Abraham Almonte and Paulo Orlando to share time in center field.
