Royals' Alex Gordon: Nabs first steal of season
Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Royals' 11-5 win over the Rangers.
Gordon was surprisingly involved on the basepaths late last season, going 8-for-8 on stolen-base attempts over the final two months. That activity hasn't carried over to 2019 -- he didn't even attempt a steal before Tuesday -- but Gordon has made up for it by returning to prime form at the plate. After another two-hit performance, Gordon sports a .926 OPS on the season. That figure is nearly 50 points higher than his previous career best (.878), which he established in 2011.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...