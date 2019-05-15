Royals' Alex Gordon: Nabs first steal of season

Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Royals' 11-5 win over the Rangers.

Gordon was surprisingly involved on the basepaths late last season, going 8-for-8 on stolen-base attempts over the final two months. That activity hasn't carried over to 2019 -- he didn't even attempt a steal before Tuesday -- but Gordon has made up for it by returning to prime form at the plate. After another two-hit performance, Gordon sports a .926 OPS on the season. That figure is nearly 50 points higher than his previous career best (.878), which he established in 2011.