Royals' Alex Gordon: Not in lineup Friday

Gordon is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gordon is out of the lineup for the first time since sitting out Game 2 of a doubleheader with the Yankees at the end of July. The 34-year-old is 10-for-29 with five walks in 34 August plate appearances, but will cede left field to Jorge Bonifiacio against Cardinals left-hander Austin Gomber on Friday.