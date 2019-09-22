Royals' Alex Gordon: Not in Sunday's lineup

Gordon is not in Sunday's lineup against the Twins.

Gordon will sit for the first time since Sept. 15. He has hit well over the last week, collecting seven hits in 26 plate appearances, driving in five and scoring three runs. The Royals will start an outfield of Whit Merrifield, Bubba Starling and Ryan McBroom in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories