Royals' Alex Gordon: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gordon is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Gordon went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during the matinee, and he'll remain on the bench for the nightcap. Brett Phillips will enter the lineup in left field for the Royals in Game 2.
