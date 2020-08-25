site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Alex Gordon: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gordon isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Gordon has gone hitless with one walk and one strikeout over eight at-bats during the past two games. In his place, Ryan McBroom will start in left field Tuesday.
