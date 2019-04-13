Royals' Alex Gordon: One base short of cycle
Gordon went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over Cleveland.
The veteran outfielder remains a bright spot in the Royals' lineup. Gordon is now slashing .390/.491/.732 through 12 games with three homers, 12 runs and 13 RBI, and he's also showing excellent plate discipline with a 7:5 BB:K. He hasn't posted an OPS over .700 since 2015, so this hot streak could turn ice cold in a hurry, but enjoy the surprising production while it lasts.
