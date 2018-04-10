Royals' Alex Gordon: Placed on DL
Gordon was placed on the disabled list Monday with a left hip labral tear.
In a corresponding move, Abraham Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. At this point in time it's unclear how long Gordon will be on the shelf, but more information should become available as his rehab gets underway. With Gordon out, Paulo Orlando and Almonte could both be in line to see time in center field.
