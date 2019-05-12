Royals' Alex Gordon: Plates team's lone run

Gordon went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Gordon knocked in the game's first run in the bottom of the third inning with a single to left field, but the Phillies would respond in the fifth with six runs of their own. The veteran outfielder continues to do damage at the dish in 2019 and is slashing .296/.381/.542 with eight homers and 31 RBI over 38 games.

