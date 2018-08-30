Royals' Alex Gordon: Pops 10th homer

Gordon went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Gordon put the Royals up 4-1 with his two-run shot off Michael Fulmer in the third inning. The veteran outfielder has now surpassed his home run total from 2017 in 34 fewer games, though he has just 35 RBI and an unremarkable .240/.321/.355 slash line.

