Royals' Alex Gordon: Rejoins lineup as DH

Gordon (back) will bat third as the designated hitter Friday versus the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gordon was held out of the lineup Thursday due to a compressed nerve in his back from a hit by pitch, but he'll be eased back into action Friday as the DH. The newly called up Jorge Bonifacio will start in left field for the Royals.

