Royals' Alex Gordon: Remains out Friday

Gordon (neck) will miss his second straight game as he's not in Friday's starting lineup against the Rangers.

Gordon suffered a neck injury on an attempt at a diving catch during Wednesday's game, and he's failed to return to the starting lineup since. In his absence, Jon Jay will take over in left field, with Abraham Almonte taking over in center. Gordon will continue to be listed as day-to-day until more information on his status is released.

