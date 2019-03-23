Royals' Alex Gordon: Removed with tight calf

Gordon was removed from Friday's spring game due to left calf tightness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gordon went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI single and a run scored before giving way to Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear at the moment; Gordon should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit-yankees.jpg

    Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...