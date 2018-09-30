Royals' Alex Gordon: Resting in season finale
Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Rosell Herrera will fill in for Gordon in the season finale. Gordon has enjoyed a minor renaissance over the final two months, batting a palatable .254 while chipping in more than half of his total home runs (seven of 13) and steals (eight of 12) on the season. The 34-year-old is an odd fit on a Kansas City club in the midst of a lengthy rebuild, but unless he's dealt this winter, Gordon should retain an everyday role in 2019, which marks the final year of his contract.
