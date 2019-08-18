Royals' Alex Gordon: Resting Sunday

Gordon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Gordon will head to the bench amid a 4-for-55 (.073 average) skid at the plate over his past 14 games. Bubba Starling will shift over to left field in place of Gordon, who could end up losing playing time to the Royals' other young outfielders if he fails to get going at the plate in the near future.

