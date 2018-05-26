Royals' Alex Gordon: Returns to lineup

Gordon (neck) is hitting sixth as the designated hitter Saturday against the Rangers.

Gordon is back in the starting nine after missing the previous two games with a stiff neck and sore hip. The Royals will ease him back into action and limit him to DH duties in his first game back, but a return to the field shouldn't be far behind. Gordon will face Bartolo Colon in his return to action.

