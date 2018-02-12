Royals' Alex Gordon: Revises plate approach

Gordon has worked to retool his plate approach this offseason, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gordon is looking to bounce back from what was one of his worst offensive seasons to date, as he hit an abysmal .208/.293/.315 with just nine homers and 45 RBI in 148 games for the Royals in 2017. The 34-year-old believes his struggles at the plate last season -- and the year before, for that matter -- are at least somewhat attributable to his lack of approach, noting he was more focused on his swing or stance instead of going to the plate with a plan. "The thing is, last year for me was all about my swing or what I was doing wrong with my stance," he said. "But toward the end of the year, I figured out [the problem] was my approach. I didn't have one. I don't know how I lost it." Gordon could be onto something, as he hit a more respectable .250/.347/.452 with four homers and 10 walks in September (29 games), though it's tough to tell if the improved production is sustainable given he finished the year on a 4-for-25 (.160) stretch over his final 10 games. Either way, Gordon should see his fair share of starts in the outfield thanks to his elite defense, and it's possible -- though likely a long shot -- he could climb his way back to mixed-league relevance if his disciplined approach proves effective.