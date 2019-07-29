Royals' Alex Gordon: Scores twice in series finale

Gordon went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs Sunday in the Royals' 9-6 win over the Indians.

Gordon isn't posting any eye-popping counting stats, but the 35-year-old has been an underrated fantasy asset in his age-35 season in large part to his solid run production and high contact rate. The veteran's .287 batting average -- his best showing in the category since 2012 -- is buoyed by a career-low 16.6 percent strikeout rate, suggesting some level of sustainability to what he's been able to do thus far. He'll be back in the lineup as the Royals' No. 2 hitter for Monday's series opener versus the Blue Jays.