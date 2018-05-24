Royals' Alex Gordon: Scratched from lineup

Gordon was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Rangers with a stiff neck and sore hip.

Gordon apparently suffered the pair of injuries while attempting to make a diving catch against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He should be considered day-to-day until the Royals confirm the severity of both issues. With Gordon out, Kansas City will go with an outfield consisting of Jon Jay, Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler from left to right in this one.