Royals' Alex Gordon: Secures multi-hit performance

Gordon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Angels.

Gordon plated Kansas City's first run of the afternoon in the third inning on a single to right field. The 35-year-old is now 6-for-18 at the dish with three RBI, a stolen base and five runs scored this spring.

