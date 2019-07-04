Royals' Alex Gordon: Seeking third straight two-hit game
Gordon will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and will bat third Thursday against the Indians.
Gordon will get a day out of the field as the Royals and Indians wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. The 35-year-old has been a nuisance for the Indians in the first two contests of the series, cracking a pair of base hits in both games.
