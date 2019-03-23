Royals' Alex Gordon: Should be ready for opener
Manager Ned Yost said Gordon likely won't play in the Royals' final two spring contests, but indicated the outfielder would be ready to go for the Opening Day game March 28 versus the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Gordon exited Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants with left calf tightness, but felt fine upon reporting back to camp Saturday. Yost described the calf issue as more of a cramp than a true injury, so Gordon shouldn't need more than a couple days of rest to remedy the matter. Gordon is slated to open the season as the Royals' everyday left fielder and could be a sneaky source of counting stats in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only formats after chipping in 13 home runs and 12 steals in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...