Royals' Alex Gordon: Should be ready for opener

Manager Ned Yost said Gordon likely won't play in the Royals' final two spring contests, but indicated the outfielder would be ready to go for the Opening Day game March 28 versus the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gordon exited Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants with left calf tightness, but felt fine upon reporting back to camp Saturday. Yost described the calf issue as more of a cramp than a true injury, so Gordon shouldn't need more than a couple days of rest to remedy the matter. Gordon is slated to open the season as the Royals' everyday left fielder and could be a sneaky source of counting stats in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only formats after chipping in 13 home runs and 12 steals in 2018.