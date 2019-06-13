Royals' Alex Gordon: Sidelined with back injury
Gordon is not in the lineup Thursday against the Tigers due to a compressed nerve in his back, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Gordon sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's contest. It sounds like the outfielder's absence is precautionary, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Minnesota.
