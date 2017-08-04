Royals' Alex Gordon: Sitting out Friday
Gordon is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, 610 Sports Radio- Kansas City reports.
It will be Gordon's first day off since July 9, but could be a sign of things to come. With Melky Cabrera starting in left field and Jorge Bonifacio in right, the Royals simply have no room in the crowded outfield for the three-time All-Star, relegating him to the bench in favor of more consistent hitters. Gordon has struggled to bring his batting average over .200 this season and, aside from his above-average defense, brings little to the table in terms of production.
