Royals' Alex Gordon: Slumping early on

Gordon went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Tigers.

If not for the fact that he was owed $40 million between this season and next, Gordon would likely be off the Kansas City roster after slashing a combined .214/.302/.346 (74 wRC+) the past two years. Though Gordon arrived at spring training in February with the intention of revising his approach at the plate, any changes he has made haven't been visible in his results yet. Through four games, Gordon has recorded two hits in 14 at-bats and has yet to draw a walk.