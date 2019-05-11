Royals' Alex Gordon: Smashes two bombs

Gordon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 5-1 victory against the Phillies on Friday.

The 35-year-old is experiencing some newfound power to begin this season. From 2016-18, Gordon slugged a measly .355 and averaged 13 home runs in 476 at-bats per season. This year, he's already gone deep eight times and owns a .545 slugging percentage. It will be interesting to see if Gordon can keep this going a full season, but he's on pace to have his best offensive season since 2013. Gordon is hitting .291 with 30 RBI and 25 runs in 134 at-bats.