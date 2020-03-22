Royals' Alex Gordon: Solid spring showing
Gordon had a .300/.462/.350 slash line with one home run through 20 at-bats in spring training.
The veteran outfielder also had eight strikeouts in 26 plate appearances, but he may have just been shaking off the rust after posting the best strikeout rate (15.8 percent) of his career in 2019. Gordon re-signed with the Royals on a one-year deal in January and is poised to be the team's starter in left field for the 10th straight season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...