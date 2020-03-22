Play

Royals' Alex Gordon: Solid spring showing

Gordon had a .300/.462/.350 slash line with one home run through 20 at-bats in spring training.

The veteran outfielder also had eight strikeouts in 26 plate appearances, but he may have just been shaking off the rust after posting the best strikeout rate (15.8 percent) of his career in 2019. Gordon re-signed with the Royals on a one-year deal in January and is poised to be the team's starter in left field for the 10th straight season.

