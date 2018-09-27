Royals' Alex Gordon: Swats 13th homer

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI In Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Gordon poked a run-scoring single in the third inning to put the Royals up 2-1 before icing the victory with his solo homer in seventh frame. The outfielder is now hitting .275/.343/.462 with three homers and three stolen bases through 23 games this month, bringing his season slash to .246/.326/.374 to go with 13 homers, 12 stolen bases and 53 RBI through 138 games.