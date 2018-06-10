Royals' Alex Gordon: Swats fifth homer Saturday

Gordon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the A's.

The homer was his fifth of the year and first in 15 games. Gordon's picked up his pace at the plate somewhat lately, but his .270/.326/.376 slash line on the season remains mediocre, and the 34-year-old is no longer a viable fantasy option in shallower formats.

