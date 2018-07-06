Royals' Alex Gordon: Takes seat Friday
Gordon is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Boston's ace left-hander Chris Sale will take the mound Friday, prompting manger Ned Yost to give Gordon the night off. The 34-year-old had a strong start to the season but is slashing only .202/.324/.277 with five extra-base hits since the start of June (111 plate appearances).
