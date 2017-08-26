Royals' Alex Gordon: Three hits in Friday's loss

Gordon went 3-for-3 with a double in Friday's 4-0 loss to Cleveland.

The veteran left fielder had been hitting just .169 (10-for-59) in August prior to the outburst, and Friday's double was his first extra-base hit of the month. Gordon still has two years and $40 million left on the contract he signed prior to the 2016 season, plus a $4 million buyout on a 2020 option, but that's about the only thing keeping him in a starting role for the Royals right now.