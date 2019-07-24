Royals' Alex Gordon: Two extra-base hits

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Braves.

Gordon kicked off his productive evening with an RBI double in the fourth inning and followed that up with a solo home run in the sixth frame. It was his 11th homer of the season but first since June 6. While he has gotten on base a strong .397 clip in July, Gordon entered Tuesday's contest with just a .400 slugging percentage, an indication of just how much his power has fallen off of late. For the season, Gordon is now hitting .283/.358/.454 across 409 plate appearances.