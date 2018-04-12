Royals' Alex Gordon: Will resume baseball activities Friday
Gordon was given a shot to alleviate pain and inflammation in his left hip Thursday and will resume baseball activities Friday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Gordon was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hip labral tear prior to Wednesday's game and is expected to miss 10-to-14 days while recovering. In his place, Abraham Almonte and Paulo Orlando are expected to see time in center.
