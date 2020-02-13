Play

Katz signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Katz is back in affiliated ball after pitching with the independent Long Island Ducks in 2019, posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 15.1 innings. The southpaw figures to serve as organizational pitching depth.

