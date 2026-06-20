Royals' Alex Lange: Records fifth save of season

Lange earned the save Friday against the Cardinals after a scoreless one-third of an inning, allowing one hit.

Lange entered the game with two outs and a three-run lead, but he tossed a wild pitch and later gave up a two-run single to Blaze Jordan. However, he would close the game out by retiring Jose Fermin. Since Carlos Estevez has dealt with ankle, foot and shoulder injuries and is currently on the 60-day IL, Lange doesn't have much competition for the closer role. His recent results haven't been the best, though. Even though he clinched the save here, he has given up three runs (two earned )on four hits and a 2:3 K:BB over 4.0 innings in his last four appearances.