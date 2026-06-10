Royals' Alex Lange: Strengthens grasp on closer role

Lange earned a save against the Rangers on Tuesday, walking one batter and striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Lange was called upon to close things out with Kansas City up by two runs in the ninth inning. The right-hander threw just 10 of 19 pitches for strikes, hurled a wild pitch and walked a batter, but he also struck out the final two batters he faced and got out of the frame without allowing any runs. Lange now has four of the Royals' past five saves and is clearly the team's preferred ninth-inning option. He's earned that role by registering nine consecutive scoreless outings. Since April 22, Lange has a 1.77 ERA and 17:10 K:BB over 20.1 innings spanning 20 appearances.