Royals' Alex Lange: Tagged with loss Saturday

Lange (0-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Astros after allowing a run on one hit and a walk across 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Lange entered the game at the top of the eighth inning and retired Jake Meyers and Brice Matthews to keep the game tied. However, he couldn't do it in the ninth and allowed the game-winning run when Joey Loperfido crossed home plate on an RBI groundout from Christian Walker. Lange enjoyed a run of nine straight appearances without allowing a run between May 20 and June 9, but he's given up three over his last two outings (2.2 innings). He owns a 4.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP so far this season across 32.2 frames.