Royals' Alex Liddi: Signs with Royals
Liddi agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals which includes an invitation to spring training, Baseball America reports.
Liddi spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Mexico, where he hit .281 the first year and just .235 the second. He did produce a combined 40 home runs across that span, a number that is in line with his three minor-league seasons where he hit at least 23 home runs each year. The 29-year-old has a career .208 MLB average in 173 at-bats, though his last action in the show came in 2013. He will have to prove he can hit for better contact this spring should he hope to latch on to a 40-man roster spot with the Royals.
