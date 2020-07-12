The Royals added de San Miguel to their 60-man roster pool July 4.
De San Miguel and fellow backstop Freddy Fermin were invited to summer camp after the Royals placed two of their top three catchers (Salvador Perez and Meibrys Viloria) on the injured list. Since that time, the Royals have placed No. 2 catcher Cam Gallagher (illness) on the COVID-19 list, leaving Oscar Hernandez, de San Miguel and Fermin as the only healthy bodies behind the plate for now. The 32-year-old de San Miguel has yet to make his MLB debut and hasn't appeared in affiliated ball since 2017, when he slashed .237/.310/.333 over 114 at-bats for the Royals' Double-A affiliate at Northwest Arkansas.